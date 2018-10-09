Punter Southall Aspire acquires Bedford IFA
Second IFA firm taken over by investment and savings business this year adds £220m assets
Punter Southall Aspire has acquired Bedford-based independent financial adviser JDP Financial Services, adding £220m of assets under advice.
The acquistion, which has taken Punter Southall Aspire through the £4bn assets mark, will see three Chartered financial planners join the investment and savings business.
JDP Financial Services, which provides tailored financial advice to individuals, families and retirees, is the second IFA firm Punter Southall Aspire has acquired this year after its purchase of Focus Oxford in June.
The company said it had plans to bring in more firms in the future as part of its strategy to become a national financial planning business.
Punter Southall Aspire hires Scottish Widows manager to head FP business
Punter Southall Aspire CEO Steve Butler said: "We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of JDP Financial Services. It is a high quality Chartered financial planning business, with excellent advisers offering a range of services for individuals, including at retirement.
"This is an important acquisition for us and a milestone in our journey to becoming a nationwide personal financial planning business."
JDP Financial Services managing director John Cleverley said: "There are many synergies between our companies in terms of values and outlook. This deal will enable our clients to benefit from greater levels of investment and wealth management solutions, offered by a larger team and supported by cutting-edge technology solutions."
