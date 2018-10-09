Aviva CEO Mark Wilson steps down

He will remain with the group until April 2019 to assist with transition

Aviva's CEO Mark Wilson has agreed with the board to step down from his role with immediate effect to allow for the group's "next phase of development".

A statement said Wilson had been brought in in 2013 to "deliver a turnaround" and as the board believed this had been "successfully completed" it was time for new leadership. It added the search for a new chief would begin immediately with "internal and external candidates being considered".

Wilson will remain with the group until April 2019 to assist with the transition while a new CEO is expected to be appointed within four months.

During the transition, the board has asked Sir Adrian Montague, currently non-executive chairman of Aviva, to assume executive responsibilities and lead a chairman's committee of the three executive directors Andy Briggs, Thomas Stoddard and Maurice Tulloch.

Aviva makes plans to buy back £600m shares

After a new CEO is appointed Montague will revert to the role of non-exec chairman.

Montague said: "The board would like to thank Mark for what he has achieved in his six years at Aviva. He leaves the group in a far stronger state than when he joined. Aviva is now financially strong and delivering solid earnings growth.

"There is much further to go in accelerating our strategic development and enhancing shareholder value. We have agreed with Mark this is the right time for a new leader to ensure Aviva delivers to its full potential.

"Our priority is to ensure with our new chief executive, that we have the right strategy, focus, capabilities and leadership. I am confident we will deliver long-term growth for the benefit of our customers, our people and our shareholders."

The statement added Wilson has reshaped Aviva "significantly" to improve its financial performance and balance sheet strength.

"During the turnaround phase, the group has been streamlined from 28 markets to 14, grown operating profit, and strengthened the balance sheet with a Solvency II surplus of £11bn, as at 30 June 2018.

"The group has focused on new areas of competitive strength and invested in new initiatives such as digital."

Wilson commented: "When I joined Aviva, the company was in poor health. Aviva is very different today. I have achieved what I wanted to achieve and now it's time for me to move on to new things. It has been an honour to lead Aviva through this period of immense change.

"I am happy I leave the company in a strong position from which it can thrive. I would like to thank all those within and outside Aviva who have supported the successful turnaround and I wish everyone in Aviva the very best for the future."

Wilson was recently appointed a non-executive director at BlackRock.