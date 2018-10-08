Integra Global launches member claims portal

Website offers hub for policy documents, personal details updates and treatment pre-authorisation

International health plan provider Integra Global has made a brand new member portal available to customers.

The website, operated by claims administrator MAI and also available using the Integra Global yourHealth app, allows worldwide members to download policy documents, update personal details and information, pre-authorise treatment, make and track claims and access Integra Global medical providers directly.

"Our goal is to make the lives of our members easier, by giving them quick and easy access to healthcare around the world," said Philip Catterton, managing director at Integra Global Group. "We believe that this new portal, in addition to our app, yourHealth, provides a great way for our members to manage their policy online, with ease, transparency and efficiency.

"In addition, our members will now be able to track their current and historical claims with our administrator, MAI, making the process more straightforward for all."

