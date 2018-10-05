Aviva creates 'broker community' for IFAs

Same-day response times, discounted compliance packages and access to learning resources available to independent advisers

Aviva has launched the Aviva Broker Community, a proposition geared towards supporting independent advisers.

According to the insurer, smaller brokers will automatically become part of it and can get access to a network and guidance chaired by chartered broker Andrew Scott.

Services also include same-day quote responses, a compliance package at a discounted rate, three free ‘Aviva Development Zone' licences to support learning, and financial deals for brokers.

Aviva research showed that advisers look for servicing, claims, online capability and speed when choosing an insurer, while brand, financial strength added-value support are also considered important. The new broker community has been designed with this in mind, the firm said.

"We asked brokers what they wanted from Aviva and after evaluating their feedback, we're delivering the things they need to be successful in a challenging business environment," said Phil Bayles, Aviva's managing director, intermediaries.

"Compliance can be complicated and time-consuming - and brokers tell us it's one of their biggest headaches. Our broker community can now take advantage of discounted compliance packages that will free them up to spend more time growing their business," he said.

"We also know how difficult it is for smaller broker businesses to keep up-to-date with market and legislative changes and other essential knowledge. That's why we are offering access to our Aviva Development Zone, giving brokers a wealth of learning at their fingertips - and one less thing to worry about."