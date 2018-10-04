Millions of women 'too busy' for health appointments - Bupa

Many embarrassed to bring up female health concerns with bosses

Almost a quarter of women (24%) have missed a health appointment because they are too busy to take time off work, research by Bupa Health Clinics has revealed.

Over three million women admit they have avoided seeking help for their female health concerns because they are too embarrassed to broach the subject with their boss, the private medical insurance (PMI) provider has also revealed.

"The ‘always on' culture we now live in can lead to prioritising work over other important things, like our health," said Dr Petra Simic, medical director, Bupa Health Clinics.

"With the majority of health concerns, the key is spotting and treating problems early, so it's important that women are having regular health assessments with a clinical expert to address any issues they may have. Being proactive about your health and addressing concerns early is likely to lead to less sick days taken, so it also makes business sense to encourage employees to take better care of themselves."

Female concerns

The report also revealed that if women were to visit the GP, over a quarter (28%) would want to discuss cervical health, while other priorities include the menopause, breast cancer and periods.

"Whether they feel embarrassed to raise the topic with their manager, are scared, or think they don't have the time, it's important women don't avoid medical appointments if they have concerns," Dr Simic continued.

"Women who are unsure about their health should consider a female health assessment, designed specifically to address these concerns. This offers women the opportunity to have dedicated time to discuss any concerns and confusion, and to receive the correct guidance and individually-tailored advice from the experts."

