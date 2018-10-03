GPs struggling to push NHS prevention agenda

Offering lifestyle advice to patients without them getting defensive is difficult

Figures from a survey revealed at the Conservative Party Conference yesterday show that while the majority of GPs back the NHS prevention agenda, they are struggling to make it a reality.

Released as part of a panel in partnership with the Social Market Foundation think tank, the survey revealed that nearly half (47%) of GPs admit offering advice to patients who have a preventable illness without being it seen as ‘nanny state' or ‘blame culture' is proving difficult.

Top three priority

While 69% agree with the Health Minister's view that prevention needs to be a top three priority for the NHS, 42% of those supporting this view believe that given the length of time it takes to realise the benefits of preventative measures, it will require long-term commitment outside the thoughts of one parliament of health minister to implement.

One in eight (79%) GPs said a lack of motivation is a big challenge for patients and more than half (53%) believe there is a dearth of understanding about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle - an issue that is worse for working class households, Simplyhealth research has also found.

Preventable illnesses

According to the survey, GPs send at least two days a working week treating patients with preventable illnesses, such as obesity, but only one third (33%) said they have access to a social prescriber - someone who can refer patients to community support and activities - within their practice.

Simplyhealth said it is currently funding a social prescribing coordinator operating across five GP practices in Andover, Hampshire.

"GPs do an excellent job and are often the first point of call but a GP appointment isn't always the answer and we need to raise awareness of the other options available to people to help them manage their health," said Kate Thornton, Simplyheath's executive lead on community impact.

"Based on the evidence we have seen, we believe that the private sector working alongside employers, the third sector and the NHS itself can play a significant role in helping people get the help they need, when they need it."

The research was released during a panel event titled ‘Fit for the future: How can we sustainably support the nation's health and ensure good outcomes across all services?'.

Panellists included Alan Mak MP (Havant) and David Furness, Director of Policy and Delivery, NHS Partners Network.