Will value-added benefits become the core product?

Recent Protection Review poll shows they will 'only become more relevant'

Earlier in the year, the online protection publication asked industry members the question: 'Will we see a time when today's added-value benefits become the core product, with insurance being the add on?'.

Votes revealed that a staggering 59.09% believe ‘yes', 25% said ‘no' and 15.91% said ‘maybe'.

Protection Review CEO Kevin Carr, said: "The results of our latest poll, which includes the views of advisers, insurers and reinsurers, shows there is a strong possibility that what we call ‘added value' today could become the core product of the future. Younger people in particular are looking for more tangible benefits so whether it's discounted gym membership, coffee and cinema tickets, or counselling, remote GP and rehab services, the industry seems to think these benefits will only become more relevant in the years ahead."

To learn more about value-added care services for vulnerable customers sign up and watch our webinar on 18 October.