Cirencester Friendly adds income protection member rewards

Mutual now offers range of discounts, cashback and special offers at no extra cost

Cirencester Friendly has announced a ‘Member Reward' scheme for two of its income protection policies - Income Assured Enhanced and My Earnings Insurance.

The discounts, cashback and special offers on popular brands and services, such as gyms and high-street shops, are the latest addition to its suite of ‘Member Benefits', which already includes ‘Friendly Voice', Fitbit discounts, the 125 Foundation and ‘My Extra Benefits'.

Value added

"As a Friendly Society we are always looking to go beyond the peace of mind an income protection contract provides," said David Macgregor, commercial director for Cirencester Friendly. "This range of tangible benefits will ensure that all new and existing Members can benefit from having a contract with Cirencester Friendly throughout the lifetime of their membership, not just at claim."

Head of marketing, Rebecca Hill, added: "Member Rewards is a great addition to our suite of benefits. Our Members will be able to save money on everyday things such as from going to the gym to grocery shopping and even on a new car or van. There will be an offer or discount that appeals to everyone."