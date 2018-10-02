VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work

Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme

VitalityHealth has launched Performance Champions programme, an extension of Vitality Champions, fronted by former England rugby star Maggie Alphonsi and five other UK sportspeople.

The health and wellness campaign, part of the health insurer's Vitality at Work offering, aims to inspire and motivate more healthy and productive workforces.

Premiership rugby player James Hudson, England rugby 7s player James Rodwell, Great Britain hockey player Crista Cullen, Great Britain rower Alex Gregory and Great Britain swimmer Lizzie Simmonds will all act as ‘Performance Champions' alongside Alphonsi, who has been appointed Vitality Champions programme director.

"Societal trends are changing and workplace wellness is becoming an increasing priority for employers, however, more needs to be done to communicate the benefits to senior leaders," she said. "I'm delighted to be leading the Performance Champions programme and I look forward to helping organisations see the real competitive advantages they can gain from a healthy workforce in terms of reducing lost productivity and increasing employee engagement."

Board engagement

Each ‘Performance Champion' will partner with a squad of 20 ‘Vitality Champions' and meet twice a year to deliver workshops, and promote and share physical activity and wellness ideas at board level within businesses across the UK.

"In order to be effective, workplace health and wellbeing strategies must be embedded in the fabric of the organisation, be accessible and well-promoted, supported by senior leadership, and, importantly, offer employees tangible incentives to participate," said Neville Koopowitz, CEO at VitalityHealth.

"Our ‘Performance Champions' will help elevate the discussion around employee health onto the Board agenda, and demonstrate that wellbeing interventions deliver tangible improvements in employee engagement and productivity, and, ultimately, lead to improvements in a business's bottom line."

The behavioural science programme will be supported by data from Britain's Healthiest Workplace, VitalityHealth said.