Government funds scheme to 'revolutionise UK healthcare'

Winners of government-led competitions to receive financial support across UK

A series of healthcare innovations, including a GPS app to track hospital beds, 3D print technology for tablets and smartphone apps to improve long-term treatment of wounds, are to receive £17m funding from Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Winners of government-led competitions Digital Cayalyst and Medicine Manufacturing - Satalia, Medical Data Solutions and Services, Kinosis, Navenio, Cadscan, FABRX, Intract Pharma and Medherant - are based all over Britain, including Edinburgh, Oxford, London and Cumbria.

"Technology is revolutionising industries across our economy, and new innovations play a key role in advancing our healthcare sector to make sure people are living longer, healthier and happier lives," said Business Secretary, Greg Clark.

"By pooling the expertise of the public and private sectors, as highlighted through the Life Sciences Sector Deal and the modern industrial strategy, we are making every opportunity to reach our full potential in finding new discoveries and technologies to diagnose illnesses earlier that could lead to more lives being saved."

Medical research

The funding from Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, managed by UK Research and Innovation, will also support efforts to enable antibodies to be taken orally rather than though invasive injections and increasing the range of medicines that can be delivered through skin patches.

"The projects we have funded today aim to make a real difference for patients and clinicians," said Ian Campbell, executive chair of Innovate UK, for UK Research and Innovation. "They represent the very best of British innovation, focussing on improved patient outcomes and driving efficiency. The UK health sector is thriving, with SMEs playing a crucial role. By supporting this sector, as part of the government's modern industrial strategy, we can ensure we remain global leaders in health innovation and create the jobs of tomorrow."

Innovative technology

Among the projects selected is one working with Great Ormond Street Hospital which uses AI technology to monitor the movement of hospital beds. Another has involvement from Manchester University NHS Foundation to create smart phone apps used to treat long-term wounds, and a company called FABRX, based in Ashford, Kent, is developing 3D-printing for pills.

"Innovative technology has the potential to truly transform healthcare for patients and staff," added Matt Hancock, Secretary of State of Health and Social Care. "From artificial intelligence to VR to live tracking of hospital beds and equipment, there are so many ways in which the NHS is embracing tech. We are determined to make the NHS the most technologically advanced healthcare system in the world and today's prizes will help progress towards that goal."