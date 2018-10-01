Mari-Lizette Malherbe appointed Munich Re UK Life CEO

Commercial director replaces Andy Batley as chief executive officer of UK & Irish life reinsurance business

Mari-Lizette Malherbe starts as CEO of Munich Re London Life branch today, after joining the senior management team as head of pricing & marketing in 2016.

Replacing Andy Batley, she has worked for Munich Re since 2007 and until recently served as commercial director, working across protection, longevity and structured transactions during her time with the firm.

"The UKLB is a strong business, passionate about the UK market and driven to seek new ways of generating value for ourselves and our clients. I am excited about taking the lead as UKLB continues on this journey of delivering sustainable, profitable growth."

"Beyond serving as a leader in the Munich Re London (Life Branch), Mari-Lizette brings a unique perspective on the global business environment, having a true multi-cultural career journey," said Munich Re's Thomas Blunck. I can think of no one better suited to lead Munich Re London (Life Branch). I am certain Mari-Lizette will continue to evolve the Munich Re London (Life Branch) strategy to ensure relevance and success for the future."