Three out of five advisers ready for IDD deadline - UnderwriteMe

Survey reveals finds 40% of brokers unprepared for Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) deadline on 1st October

Online policy comparison service UnderwriteMe quizzed 101 protection advisers and mortgage brokers and found that 60% of them are ready for the IDD deadline today (1 October).

It also found that 80% of advisers are collecting information from their clients as part of the recommendation process, however just under half admit to contacting only one or two insurer underwriting teams to assess the effect of this information on price and product suitability.

"It's reassuring to see three out of five (60%) of the advisers and brokers we surveyed say they are aware of the new IDD requirements and are fully prepared, however there is still a significant number who are yet to engage with what it will mean for their business just days before it comes into force," said Phil Jeynes, head of sales & marketing at UnderwriteMe.

Treating customers fairly

The service provider says it liaised with law firm Pinsent Masons to investigate how the new regulation will affect advisers, and found that the IDD places increased emphasis on ‘personal' considerations, combined with ‘the client's best interest rule', which goes beyond the high level requirements of Principle 6 when it comes to treating customers fairly.

As most advisers handle health information, Pinsent Mason suggests that the IDD is being seen by intermediaries as a chance to revisit their approach and meet updated requirements - a key part of this being how health information affects cover and price when making recommendations based on a fair and personal market analysis of available products.

Asking questions

"Modern technology is designed to support advisers," continued Jeynes. "Ringing round a small group of underwriters to gauge the effect of a health disclosure on pricing is outdated and, in the post-IDD world, may be insufficient.

"UnderwriteMe's Protection Platform has been specifically designed to support personal recommendations by asking the right health questions, enabling the comparison of customer specific terms and benefits across nine insurers," he said.