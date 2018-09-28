L&G announces shortlist for Mental Health Awards

Winners announced at Not A Red Card Forum

Legal & General's inaugural Mental Health Awards will take place at its second Not A Red Card Forum, which will consist of presentations, panel debates and roundtable discussions with TV sports presenter Gabby Logan acting as MC throughout on 30 October.

Speakers at the event will include Clarke Carlisle, former footballer and mental health campaigner, Paulette Cohen, head of diversity and inclusion for Barclays, Poppy Jaman, CEO of City Mental Health Alliance and Rob Stephenson, founder of Inside-Out.org.

"I am encouraged to see that mental health in the workplace is now a serious and widely discussed topic, with many more businesses understanding the need to take action in addressing the challenges which still exist around this issue," said Nigel Wilson, CEO, Legal & General. "We're delighted to be able to recognise some of these organisations and individuals who have taken huge strides in driving change around mental health through our awards. Each of the nominees have demonstrated a commitment to helping lead the discussion and eliminate the stigma often associated with mental wellbeing in the workplace.

"More still needs to be done to ensure employees have access to the support they need. Absence due to mental ill health continues to be a problem for employers. Through our forum we are aiming to encourage more business leaders to implement and improve their own mental health and wellbeing strategies. All of us need to develop an ethos of openness, with the ultimate aim of improving support networks for people suffering from mental health issues. "

Read the full shortlist for the Awards below:

Best Mental Health Initiative (SME)

Rhondda Housing Association

BMJ

Affinity for Business

Best Mental Health Initiative Large Company

Yorkshire Building Society

Ford Motor Company Limited

Wellcome Trust

Irwin Mitchell LLP

Collaboration Award

Workplace Mental Health Limited

It Takes Balls To Talk

United Purpose

Innovative Use of Sport Award

It Takes Balls to Talk

Nottingham School of Boxing and Switch Up

Inspiration Award