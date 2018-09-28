Westfield Health announces exec layer to leadership team

Six news roles introduced including director of business transformation

Following his promotion to chief executive officer (CEO) in August 2018, David Capper has announced a restructure to the leadership team at Westfield Health.

Six new roles have been created, including the role of director of business transformation which will be taken by Stephen Pugh, who was the CEO of UK Healthcare and has 30 years of experience in financial services.

Tony Mucci also joins as director of marketing and there are four internal promotions, including Jason Hogan's appointment as chief financial officer. Andrew Radi is the new chief operations officer, Maire O'Riordan is now director of strategic planning & insight and Paul Shires has been promoted to MD of UK Healthcare.

"The restructure and growth of the leadership team provides the foundations for us to transform our business, and allows us to continue our drive to become a market leader in health and wellbeing, with a streamlined approach," said David Capper.

"At Westfield Health, we make a healthy difference to the quality of life of our customers and the wider communities in which they live and work. The introduction of these hires and new roles is in-line with this ethos, and I believe we now have a leadership team that is as strong as it can be. Collectively we have an extensive knowledge, skillset and passion, which I believe will inspire everyone in the organisation to deliver our vision."