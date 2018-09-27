Bupa launches online appointment booking for businesses

Employees can now book health assessments 24/7

Healthcare provider Bupa's new booking tool for UK businesses presents employees with the option to a pick a health assessment appointment from a choice of local health advisers at their nearby Bupa health clinic at any time online.

The national network of centres is the first to offer online bookings for businesses and their employees, Bupa said.

"We know that making time for our health is sometimes difficult, and that employees often miss out on company paid-for health assessments due to the time it takes to pick up the phone to book," said Alaana Linney, sales director, Bupa Health Clinics. "That's why we've invested in online booking for our business customers, making it even easier for them to engage in their health, at a time that's convenient to them.

"So far this year, almost 25,000 of our consumer customers have booked their appointment online, which is why we've invested in extending this to our business customers and their workforces."

Once employees have entered details such as name and postcode, the tool will automatically identify which assessment they are entitled to under their company's health policy. It will then guide them through options of appointments with local clinicians of their choice.