Sesame Bankhall duo join Simplybiz Group

New director of field compliance and head of proposition development appointed

Paul Bruns and Elaine Parkes have joined SimplyBiz from Sesame Bankhall Group as the new director of field compliance and head of proposition development respectively.

In his new role, Bruns, who spent 14 years at Bankhall, most recently as compliance operations and oversight manager, is charged with ensuring SimplyBiz Group's field compliance team has full access to the training and information required properly to service an increasing number of advisers, the company said.

It added: "He will also have a dedicated focus on maintaining a collaborative approach between the group and those who use its services."

Bruns, who will work closely with SimplyBiz director of compliance policy Richard Nuttall and director of compliance services Mark Greenwood, said: "I was drawn to The SimplyBiz Groups because of its reputation as a first-class provider or compliance and business support for advisers."

SimplyBiz Group compliance director Gary Kershaw added: "Keeping on top of regulatory requirements can be a huge drain on the time and resource of advisers - time we believe could be much more valuably spent with their clients.

"This strengthening of our compliance infrastructure is in recognition of the ever-increasing importance - and complexity - of regulatory policy. The team will work closely together to determine the strategic direction of our compliance proposition and services."

Complex needs

According to SimplyBiz, Parkes, who has significant experience in both recruitment and proposition design, will be working with a number of large firms to provide "bespoke solutions for more complex needs".

She said: "The SimplyBiz Group is known throughout the sector as an advocate and supporter of independent financial advice and I am proud to be able to talk to some of the UK's biggest advisory firms about how we can help them to become even more successful."