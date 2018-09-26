Life expectancy improvements grind to a halt - ONS

Record numbers of people aged 90 plus

Life expectancy in the UK saw no improvement between 2015 and 2017 as the number of people aged over 90 hit a record high, latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data reveals.

According to data published by the ONS today (25 September), life expectancy at age 65 years in 2015 to 2017 remained the same across all four UK countries for males and females, with the exception of males in Northern Ireland where it declined by 0.1 years.

Life expectancy at birth also remained unchanged at 79.2 years for men and 82.9 years for women.

This is the lowest improvement in life expectancy recorded since the start of the series in 1980 to 1982. The highest annual improvements in life expectancy at birth in the UK were in 2009 to 2011.

Separate ONS data published today reveals that in 2017 there were 579,776 people aged 90 living in the UK, including some 14,430 centenarians - an increase despite a decline in births in England and Wales 90 years ago.

Mortality trend

According to the ONS, this is reflecting improvements in mortality going back many decades.

While the number of centenarians has increased by 85% over the last 15 years, they still only make up 2.5% of those aged 90 and over.

ONS Centre for Ageing and Demography statistician Ngaire Coombs said the number of centenarians is likely to increase again from 2019 in line with the historic birth patterns.

According to Just Group communications director Stephen Lowe, strong improvements in the UK's average life expectancy as seen in the first decade of this century have slowed considerably, while many other developed countries continue to experience improvements.

"However, it remains true that the population is continuing both to grow and age with more people reaching advanced ages and needing support," he said.

"Despite the slowdown in life expectancy we should remember how far we have come. About one in three men and one in two women aged 65 today are likely to live to age 90."

Priority

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby recommends identifying the cause of the shift should now become a priority.

"However, we have seen decades of improving life expectancy and despite this falter in the figures, savers still need to prepare for a 100-year life, and the financial implications that brings," Selby said.

"Last year saw the largest number of people aged over 90, which presents major challenges for Government, regulators, the pensions industry and most importantly individuals as they look to plan for retirement.

"Ironically reports suggest the Treasury is preparing to cut back pension savings incentives in order to fund its promise of an extra £20billion of funding to the NHS - arguably solving one problem in the short-term by creating another in the long-term."

Shift gears