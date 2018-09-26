LV= expands income protection offering

Parent and child cover, enhanced rehab and extended NHS sick pay among additional features

LV= has today announced a range of supplementary features for its income protection (IP) product.

Offering extended cover and extra services aimed at improving claims experiences for customers, new features include parent and child cover, enhanced rehab support, extended NHS sick pay guarantee, new automatic review periods for exclusions and a ‘pay my mortgage' facility.

Parent and child

LV='s parent and child cover will allow parents to receive a lump sum if their child is diagnosed with a specific illness, has an operation or medical procedure. The benefit covers 54 conditions and LV= will pay six times the monthly cover amount up to a maximum of £25,000 aimed at covering the unpaid leave of parents caring for their children or medical treatment.

Rehabilitation

Rehab services will now be available as soon as the policyholder is unable to work, during the waiting period, and services such as physiotherapy, psychological support and return to work help are also available.

Sick pay guarantee

NHS sick pay guarantee, meanwhile, has been extended to include dentists and removed the requirement to be directly employed by the NHS, therefore opening up the services of private medical professions.

Automatic review

LV= has also introduced automatic review periods for exclusions for income protection customers. This will allow customers to assess symptoms and have exclusions potentially removed depending on their circumstances.

Universal credit

Lastly, the introduction of the ‘pay my mortgage' option follows the DWP's recent confirmation of means-testing exclusion for insurance pay-outs for mortgage payments.

Extra value

"Income protection can be overlooked by many people who don't see the benefit of taking it out. It's therefore essential that we demonstrate the value of income protection and that our policies reflect the true experience of people who need to take time off work," said Chris McNab, head of protection at LV=. "In particular, we're really proud to be introducing Parent and Child cover, which is unique to the market and provides parents with peace of mind at a time when it is needed most."

Adviser viewpoint

"Anything that encourages more people to protect their income is always welcome, so it's great to see LV= continue to roll-out further IP product innovations," said Jeff Woods, campaigns & propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group. "These new features should help to encourage more conversations between advisers and their customers, and ultimately motivate more people to take out cover. The auto review period for exclusions will hopefully increase consumer confidence and income protection accessibility, whilst the ‘pay my mortgage' facility is also a welcome step towards trying to complement any state benefits that may be available via Universal Credit."