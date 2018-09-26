Emma Thomson joins British Friendly

Former life office relationship director for LifeSearch 'delighted to be joining one of the most innovative companies in the protection market'

Emma Thomson is taking up the role of product strategist at income protection (IP) mutual British Friendly.

Thomson, who served as life office relationship director of LifeSearch and worked at the adviser firm for nearly 20 years, starts the role in October and will report to product and marketing director Nick Telfer.

She is also chairperson of Protection and Distribution Group (PDG) and a founding member of Women In Protection Network.

"I am delighted to be joining one of the most innovative companies in the protection market," said Thomson. "After nearly 20 years at LifeSearch, the time was right for a fresh challenge and I leave knowing the company is in a great place to move forward. My role at LifeSearch involved working closely with insurers, and in particular friendly societies, so I understand British Friendly's proposition very well and love their strong focus on advisers and customer care."

"Emma is one of the most knowledgeable people in the protection industry and we are delighted to have her on board. She knows the market inside out and has a vast understanding of protection products as well as the needs of advisers," said Telfer. "With Emma's help we will continue to develop new products and services while maintaining the highest standards of customer care and paying claims."

Thomson is "excited" to be working with the IP specialist firm. "The industry needs to work together to better promote income protection and no insurer has done more in the last few years to do that than British Friendly," she said. "Their discretionary mutual benefits programme which gives members access to a range of additional benefits including a care assistance benefit, bereavement benefit, healthcare and legal services, to name a few, is a great proposition which I'm excited to be working on."