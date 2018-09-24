VitalityLife launches client health risk calculator

Vitality's calculator can produce a personalised risk report based on age, gender and smoker status in less than a minute

VitalityLife has launched a risk calculator that is able to work out the likelihood of clients facing ill health by putting in some basic, personal information.

After inputting the data, the firm said, the tool will show the percentage likelihood of being unable to work for one month or more through ill-health, the likelihood of experiencing a serious illness and the risk of early death.

Additionally, it can calculate how these percentages could improve should the client engage in a healthier lifestyle.

In June, Vitality entered the long-term savings market with a proposition that sets out to reward healthy lifestyle choices and long-term investing.

As well as personal risk, the calculator can also assess business risk, which focuses on a business owner or key employees.

VitalityLife deputy CEO Deepak Jobanputra said: "By better understanding the risks, advisers can highlight the importance of having cover and make sure their clients have the appropriate financial protection in place.

"We want to be there to pay claims and provide support, but we also want to ensure our members enjoy the benefits of staying healthy too, whether they make a claim or not. This new tool helps emphasise the potentially very real difference a healthier lifestyle can make."