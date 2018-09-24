AMII chair calls for IDD prep as 'ignorance will be no defence'

Stuart Scullion: "This legislation will completely shake up the sector. If you're not ready, you need to act now."

Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chairman Stuart Scullion has warned the industry to make sure it is prepared ahead of the IDD, the next EU-driven legislation set to 'shake up the sector'.

The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) is designed to ensure appropriate levels of protection for insurance customers across the EU.

It will apply to both retail and commercial customers, including those of insurance and reinsurance companies, intermediaries, other firms, insurance market customers and representative groups as well as any professional bodies conducting insurance distribution activities.

The legislation was originally meant to come into power in July but was deferred for revisions, meaning applicable firms now have until 1 October to comply with the new laws.

'No excuses'

Scullion said: "There are no excuses. If you believe you are an affected firm, you should have been preparing for some time - this legislation will completely shake up the sector. If you're not ready, you need to act now. Ignorance will be no defence.

"The IDD requires insurance distributors and their employees to have completed a minimum of 15 hours of continuing professional development. If you are subjected to the detailed requirements of the Training and Competence Sourcebook, this number is more than doubled to 35 hours."

Scullion said record keeping was paramount, and information should be retained for a minimum of three years.

"Under IDD, insurance and reinsurance undertakings and intermediaries must only use authorised or exempt insurance intermediaries for insurance distribution services," he continued. "This represents a new requirement for intermediary firms.

"Non-life insurance distributors will be required to provide customers with a standardised 'Insurance Product Information Document', although the specifics are still under consultation."

Scullion said the legislation stressed the importance of acting honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interest of customers - firms should only communicate in a way that is clear, fair and not misleading, meaning marketing materials should be clearly identified, he added.

"Organisations must state what type of firm they are and whether they provide a personal recommendation," Scullion continued. "Intermediaries must state whether they are acting on behalf of the customer or the insurance undertaking.

"Most firms who have dedicated risk and compliance teams should be well prepared for IDD with no surprises at this stage. Smaller intermediaries and sole traders must make sure they really understand the impact and implications of IDD because the onus is clearly on them to demonstrate their understanding and compliance."