Seven reasons to attend the COVER Summit this year

Our biggest Protection & Health Summit yet comes to Hilton London Bankside on 4 October

With less than two weeks to go until the next COVER Protection & Health Summit, the anticipation is building for what will be our most attended event so far.

The programme is finalised and our industry speakers are confirmed, and there will be nine stands from our big-name sponsors in the exhibition space. On the schedule, we have two keynote speakers, plenary sessions, panels and presentations, covering areas such as insurance technology, regulation and underwriting, to name only a few, across individual, group and healthcare insurance.

There are many reasons to attend, however we have picked eight key ones in case you still need persuading…

It's free

Industry delegates can register and attend completely free of charge. What's more, all sessions are CPD-approved.

Our biggest event yet

2018 will see our COVER Summit reach new heights. With more interest from delegates than ever before, we took the decision to open a third event stream (in addition to the usual two) this year. This has allowed us to fit an extra five sessions into the schedule, and there are a total of 10 industry sponsors involved.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Multi-medal winning Paralympian and disabilities campaigner Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will present the closing keynote address this year. Speaking from a personal perspective, she will look at how insurance products can be better tailored to people with disabilities. The opening keynote address will be from Mobasher Butt, chief medical director of Babylon, who will discuss AI technology and the future of healthcare.

Access to insurance

The theme of improving access to insurance for society's most in need is an ongoing theme running through this year's conference. As a result, there are a range of sessions covering issues such as mental health, disabilities, critical illness definitions, cancer sufferers and Universal Credit.

Macmillan Cancer Support + Terry's story

Our official charity partner will be Macmillan. We have director of policy, campaigns and influence for Macmillan Cancer Support, Dr Moira Fraser, who will discuss the duty of care financial institutions have when it comes to supporting people with cancer. We are also pleased to announce that she will be joined by a very special guest speaker, Terry, who will discuss real-life experiences of his own battle with cancer.

IDD

With the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) just around the corner, we have a session lined up involving Branko Bjelobaba, regulation and compliance consultant, which will shine a light on the new rules expected and what advisers of life, critical illness, income protection and PMI need to prepare for in anticipation of the legislation.



Insuring Women's Futures panel

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has done extensive research into the lifecycles of women in society, where their vulnerabilities lie and how the insurance industry can do better to ensure they are more financially resilient. Stream three, chaired by the CII's Melissa Collett, welcomes a panel of Helen White, director of CII's Insuring Futures Programme, Emma Thomson of LifeSearch and Canada Life's Natalie Summerson to explore the issue.

If you have not already, please register your place at The Summit here. Read the full programme here.