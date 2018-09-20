Zurich UK appoints Helen Pickford as CFO

Helen Pickford: "We have a clear strategy in place to ensure we are in good shape for the future, delivering strong growth for the business and good outcomes for customers.”

Previous deputy chief financial officer and member of PRA's practitioner panel replaces James Quin

Zurich has appointed Helen Pickford as its chief financial officer (CFO), replacing the outgoing James Quin.

Pickford (pictured) was previously Zurich UK's deputy CFO and the company's UK life business CFO. Before joining the firm in 2016 she was finance director at Ageas and had previously held senior roles at Royal Sun Alliance among her 25 years of experience in the insurance sector.

She is also a member of the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) practitioner panel and the Association of British Insurers' prudential, financial and taxation committee.

"The insurance sector is an exciting place to be right now as we continue to innovate and adapt to meet evolving customer needs, driving our business forward and making a difference to the world around us," Pickford said.

"We have a clear strategy in place to ensure we are in good shape for the future, delivering strong growth for the business and good outcomes for customers."

Zurich UK CEO Tulsi Naidu added: "I'm very pleased to appoint Helen as CFO of our UK business. She has an impressive track record gained from her achievements both in and outside of Zurich, with a wealth of experience across the insurance sector.

"She is ideally placed to lead our finance team as we continue to grow our business, adapt and innovate, as we respond to evolving customer needs."