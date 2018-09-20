Maternity app for business customers launched by Bupa Global

Fifth of women do not feel supported by employers whilst pregnant, research has found

International private medical insurance (IPMI) provider Bupa Global has made an app designed to support working pregnant women throughout their pregnancy available to those covered by business policies.

Bupa Due Date Plus provides a personalised pregnancy plan, week-by-week updates, a due date calculator, weight gain tracker, baby-kick counter and an issues and symptoms checker, which contains more than 70 different clinical content screens.

Users have access to medical guidance and can call doctors and midwifes within the app. They can set reminders for appointments, watch ultrasound videos, get tips, updates and keep a list of things to discuss with their doctor.

Pregnancy at work

According to recent Bupa Global research, a fifth (22%) of women felt they were not supported enough by their employer whilst pregnant. Reduced or flexible hours, more in-pregnancy health information and clearer details of maternity leave and benefits were all things that women said they wanted more of.

"Our research showed that nearly eight in ten (79%) of mothers found working whilst they were pregnant both mentally and physically challenging," said Patrick Watt, commercial director, Europe, Bupa Global. "Businesses everywhere are increasingly engaged with employee health and wellbeing, but formalised maternity support is relatively limited. Offering the Bupa Due Date Plus app is one way that businesses can support pregnant employees in a way that benefits mother, baby and the rest of the workforce."

Powered by mobile health developer Wildflower Health, the app is available via App Store or Google Play.