LifeSearch restructures and announces board

Tamsin Parker, Emma Walker, Paula Bertram-Lax, Chris Neilson, Sean Marsh and Hugh Watchorn form seven-strong top team led by Tom Baigrie

LifeSearch has restructured its board, adding four new members added alongside chief commercial officer Sean Marsh and chief finance officer Hugh Watchorn.

Tamsin Parker joins the board as chief operating officer - she joined the firm 15 years ago and has led both strategic project delivery and the cultural development of the business' operations.

Emma Walker, who joined LifeSearch as digital director in 2017 and previously held senior roles at SunLife and MoneySupermarket, has also joined the board, while Paula Bertram-Lax joins the board as chief customer office. She has led the adviser team for the last three years and will now oversee a team of more than 350 people.

Chris Neilson, meanwhile, joins the board as chief technology officer after joining the LifeSearch in 2017.

Mission statement

According to LifeSearch, its core company values are care, excellence, tolerance, openness and honesty and these will be reflected and maintained within the actions of the board, it said.

"LifeSearch now protects 100,000 people and families a year and rising," said LifeSearch CEO Tom Baigrie. "We are already the UK's largest and most awarded protection intermediary and our continued strong growth and financial strength are the product of our culture, our values and the resulting way we behave towards each other and our customers. We are far from perfect, but we do good work and our teams do love protecting families properly. This restructure reflects our determination that no matter how large we grow we will keep true to our values and do right by our customers. That's how and why we make our money and love our jobs."

Tamsin Parker, COO of LifeSearch added: "After 15 years helping to grow LifeSearch, I take great pride in the fact that we try our hardest to do things right by our customers and our people, and are proving that this is the best way to succeed in financial services. We have created a culture of genuine partnership (in part derived from our shareholders' annual 25% profit distribution to the wider team) which encourages all of us to take personal responsibility for doing right by our customers. Maintaining this ethos while growing rapidly requires constant effort, but we are proving that it can deliver exceptional business growth, a place our employees want to work and, above all, advice and service our customers love."