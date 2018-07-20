APRIL UK to 'support brokers and clients' amid PMI exit

Only PMI activities affected by withdrawal, says official statement from insurer

Earlier this week, news broke regarding APRIL UK's decision to pull out of the UK private medical insurance (PMI) market.

In the absence of an official press statement from the insurer, COVER reported on the reaction from the market following an initial announcement to brokers on Thursday here and here.

This morning, a statement issued by APRIL UK officially read: ‘The announcement has been made following the decision by its insurance partner to stop bearing risks of its private medical insurance portfolio.'

The insurer confirmed also that only its PMI activities are affected. ‘Other UK focused business lines including income protection, life insurance, personal accident and health cash plans are unaffected,' said the insurer.

‘Existing UK private medical insurance policies are unaffected until renewal,' read the statement. ‘APRIL UK will inform customers prior to renewal that they will not be able to issue renewal terms.'

The insurer also suggested it would ‘provide support for both brokers and clients as they transition out of APRIL UK', with details of the support packages to be ‘confirmed directly to affected brokers and their clients'.

The decision will not affect APRIL International UK, the Group's IPMI subsidiary or its international health broker, Medibroker. ‘The three companies have always been separate entities within the April Group,' it said.

Finally, APRIL Group expects no impact on 2018 financial perspectives.

