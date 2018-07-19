Meet the Adviser Champions: L&G's Craig Brown

COVER's sister publication Professional Adviser invites Legal & General's Craig Brown into the studio for its 'Adviser Champion' series

Financial advisers should look to keep "selling the good stories" in order to go about promoting the profession most effectively, according to L&G Insurance's Craig Brown.

In the eyes of the firm's intermediary director, adviser communities already do "a fantastic job" but need to fixate less on the negatives.

"We do seem to be a bit obsessed with when things go wrong," he says, "but my background has been in the claims environment and, when you pick up that phone and a customer's life is transformed because an adviser has sold them a policy, it's a great thing."

He therefore encourages advisers to "really tap in to celebrate those customers' lives who have been ultimately saved or protected through the value of advice".

Brown is the latest Adviser Champion to appear in Professional Adviser's regular series of video interviews, which has most recently featured LEBC's Jack McVitie Hearthstone Investments' Cedric Bucher and Succession Group's Mark Stokes.

You can find out more of Brown's thoughts on different aspects of the world of financial advice - including how his career developed from working in British Steel to life insurance - by clicking on the video at the top of this page.

Adviser Champions

Professional Adviser's Adviser Champions series of video interviews offers insights into how figures from inside and around the world of financial advice see such issues as attracting new talent to the sector, the impact of regulation, the dangers of jargon and the challenges posed and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence.

To see the full set of Adviser Champions interviews to date, please visit here

If you would like to put your own or a colleague's name forward for consideration to take part in the series, please do email Julian Marr