'Human' video marketing helps grow Cura business by 16.5%

Kathryn Knowles 'sat on sofa with a cup of tea answering questions' about protection is key to advice firm's marketing strategy

Yorkshire-based ‘high-risk' advice specialist Cura Financial Services has increased its protection business by 16.5% over the past 18 months, and its approach to ‘human' engagement online has been key to that growth, managing director for Cura Kathryn Knowles has said.

"Video is key to our marketing activity," said Kathryn Knowles. "Over the last 18 months, I've been putting out videos talking about protection in a simple and engaging way. They show me sat on my sofa with a cup of tea answering questions and covering protection topics. I share the videos on social media. People like the format. It bring us clients."

Knowles was announced Individual Protection Intermediary of the Year 2018 at Protection Review 2018 last Thursday (read about the winners here) and it was her dedication to excellent advice and use of social media that helped her stand out for the judges.

"Protection Review invited me to be a panellist at the conference this year and I was surprised, and touched, by how many people recognised me because of my videos," she said. "People love doing business with people they trust. Video is a great way to show your human side, display empathy, and create trust."

