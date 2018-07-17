Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson to close COVER Health & Protection Summit

Closing keynote address from multi-medal winning Paralympian plus full details of conference programme revealed

It is with great honour for us to announce that Paralympic athlete and disability campaigner Baroness Tanni Grey-Thomson will be closing this year's COVER Health & Protection Summit with a keynote address at Hilton London Bankside on 4th October.

As a Paralympian she won 11 gold medals across five Paralympic Games between 1992 and 2002 and was crowned winner of the London Wheelchair Marathon six times. In 2005, she received the title of ‘Dame' Tanni Grey-Thomson DBE and since has gone on to present and commentate on Olympic sports, promoted wellness and active living and played an active role as a House of Lords crossbench peer campaigning for disability rights, health, welfare and youth development.

The UK has more than 13 million disabled people in the UK, with a combined spending power of almost £250bn. Yet many disabled people struggle to access affordable insurance because of high premiums or because they are denied cover altogether. Many feel they are deemed as high risk by insurers, simply because of their impairment or condition, even though it is unclear whether the data insurers are using is sufficient enough to build up a comprehensive picture of disabled people's lives, particularly where care, support or other interventions may mitigate potential risks. The Baroness will discuss these issues from a personal perspective at the conference.

Elsewhere on the programme, we are excited to welcome Square Health's Steve Casey who will share his experience as a critical illness claimant and stroke survivor in person, and once again we have a range of panels, presentations and sessions covering all the most cutting-edge topics dominating the protection, life and health insurance sectors today.

We're also pleased to announce that these will run across three streams, rather than two, this year! Sign up and read the full programme here.