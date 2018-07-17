Guardian FS picks L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall and SimplyBiz for pilot

Four protection distributors with 60 adviser firms join 'test and learn' process before full market roll-out in six weeks

Gryphon Group Holdings' protection disruptor Guardian Financial Services has revealed that L&C, Paradigm, Sesame Bankhall Group and SimplyBiz are piloting its life and critical illness proposition (which we reported on in May) for the next six weeks until it rolls out to the whole market.

The pilot is taking a ‘test and learn' approach involving 60 advisers firms across the four distributor businesses, Guardian FS confirmed. The first firms came on board last month, with the remainder joining throughout July. Firms have begun submitting business with clients already on risk.

"Our proposition is about making life better for customers and advisers," said Andy Peters, Guardian distribution director. "Crucial to this is making sure each distribution partner and adviser firm has a good on-boarding experience and full support when they first start working with us. That's why we're running the pilot and also why we're phasing our roll-out through the industry portals and with more product features added over time."

Eager and excited

Lucy Brown, head of protection at L&C, a distributor which has been working with Guardian FS since the start said: "We've been eager to see their ideas come to fruition from when they first articulated their plans. Their approach is unique and includes improvements to key definitions as well as introducing excellent new customer-focused features to the market. Our advisers have real confidence that they will provide clients with a greater quality product."

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, said he was "excited". "Very much in line with our own values at Paradigm, Guardian is focusing on quality - aiming to provide better cover that is worth the price tag," he said. "This improved cover, as well as the ‘future-proofing' of policies through their commitment to critical illness upgrades, were things we knew our advisers and their clients would find attractive."

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz Mortgages, meanwhile, picked out Payout Planner (explained here) as one of Guardian FS's most progressive proposition features. "We particularly like their approach to overcoming the problem of probate delays," he said. "We're keen to support them in their vision to bring this, and their other innovative improvements, to market by participating in their pilot."

"We've all seen the industry's positive reaction to Guardian's fresh thinking," added Jeff Woods, business development director, Sesame Bankhall Group, who he said "are delighted to say we have supported Guardian through the development of their proposition and are pleased to be in a position to help them test the market prior to roll-out".