MorganAsh launches nurse support service

Peace of Mind service will provide nurses for crisis support and to handle claims for policyholders

Fintech and telehealth provider MorganAsh has launched Peace of Mind, a value-added nurse crisis support service available to policyholders via life insurers.

Last month, VitalityLife announced it was rolling out a nurse tele-service provided by MorganAsh to policyholders to speed up the claims process following a successful pilot.

MorganAsh's Peace of Mind service will also draw upon nurses, who will provide advice and support to policyholders who have fallen ill, suffered an injury or experienced a bereavement. Services such as physiotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy, counselling and drug or alcohol rehab will all be made available.

Integrated approach

Nurses will be on hand to handle claims in an ‘empathetic' manner, the firm said, and policyholders will be able to seek a second medical opinion about their health condition through the NHS.

The integration of nurse servicing and claims handling will ensure that claimants will only have to provide sensitive information about their health once.

"In a competitive market, insurers are looking to differentiate themselves, rather than competing simply on price. Our crisis support service does that, adding real value to a company's proposition in a cost-effective manner," said Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh.

"Our nurses bridge the gap between the worlds of insurance and medical care and have the expertise and experience to provide invaluable support when people find themselves in a crisis."

The service, which can be tailored to suit providers, can be white-labelled or companies can adopt the Peace of Mind brand.