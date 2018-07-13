COVER

Ex-COVER editor wins 'outstanding' journalism award at Protection Review 2018

L to R - Courtney Marsh (Health Shield), Peter Le Beau (Protection Review), Fiona, Andy Couchman (Protection Review)
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Fiona Murphy steals gong for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism and all winners revealed

Last night the industry came out in force to celebrate the most impressive provider, adviser and protection-related achievements at the annual Protection Review Awards 2018 at the Landmark Hotel in Marylebone.

We're delighted and proud to announce that among the firms and individuals that picked up awards, COVER's previous editor Fiona Murphy - who left the magazine in February - stole the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism award to commemorate her five years of dedication to the industry. A truly well-deserved recognition, we might add!

"I am absolutely thrilled to have won this award, particularly given the tough shortlist, and pleased to see that my new employer Aviva received two highly commended accolades last night," she said.

"It means a great deal to me to have been recognised by the Protection Review in front of the very best and the brightest in the industry who work tirelessly to promote the benefits of financial protection and help families every single day.

"Huge congratulations to the winners, highly commended recipients and to everyone shortlisted. Most of all, thank you to the protection industry for supporting me during my time at COVER and making my award win possible."

Royal London won two awards, while other winners on the night included AIG Life who won Best New Product (income protection), with the firm's intermediary director Vicky Churcher taking the prize of Personality of the Year. Cura's Kathryn Knowles received the Individual Protection Adviser award and Lifesearch was named Protection Intermediary of the Year. Read the full list of winners below.

AWARD

WINNER

Innovation Award in association with Gen Re                                                                        

Royal London

Best New Product in association with DST

AIG Life

Underwriter of the Year in association with Hannover Re UK Life Branch

Royal London

Health Insurance Adviser of the Year in association with Vitality

Assured Futures

Individual Protection Adviser in association with Guardian

Kathryn Knowles, Cura

Protection Intermediary of the Year in association with Scottish Widows

LifeSearch

Young Achiever Award in association with Zurich

Mollie Burdge, Future Proof

Life and Health Claims Award in association with Health Claims Forum

Aegon

Personality of the Year in association with Liss EXL

Vicky Churcher, AIG Life

Organisation of the Year

Money Saving Expert

Protection Journalist of the Year in association with AIG Life

Harvey Jones

Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism in association with Health Shield

Fiona Murphy

Lifetime Achievement Award in association with Legal & General Insurance

Karin Lloyd

 

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  

More news