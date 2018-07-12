Holloway Friendly unveil 'keeping life colourful' rebrand

Mutual wants to demonstrate it is 'the everyman' of income protection

Income protection specialist Holloway Friendly has announced a new website, logo and company message to reflect its ‘keeping life colourful' outlook as a brand and to demonstrate it is ‘the everyman' when it comes to income protection, the mutual has revealed.

Holloway Friendly says its focus is ‘tailored services through supportive, transparent and friendly messaging' when protecting the income of its members unable to work due to accident, illness or injury. The rebrand aims to give Holloway Friendly ‘a distinctive, vibrant edge that emphasises' its place ‘at the heart of society', the mutual said.

"We exist purely to help our members at their time of need, who are unable to work due to accident, illness or injury, and we wanted our branding to be more inviting to convey this message," said Georgia d'Esterre, head of marketing at Holloway Friendly. "Our old designs were good but a new approach was needed to better represent our members and that we want income protection to be accessible and inclusive. We hope this new modern brand will resonate with everyone and get across to our members, and their advisers, that we are here for them whenever they need us."