IRESS: Protection business up 22% during H1 2018

Significant growth for income protection and multi-benefit products

Data from IRESS's online comparison portal The Exchange recorded 360,693 new business applications for critical illness, life, income protection and multi-benefit for the first six months of 2018 - compared to 295,699 for the same period in 2017.

Representing an increase of 22%, H1 2018 saw growth across all key protection lines, with life term insurance and income protection showing largest year-on-year increases, up 35.1% in first half of 2018 compared to first half of 2017.

Bucking trends

Surprisingly, income protection and multi-benefit products grew more in Q2 than Q1 this year - despite trends in the past indicating much less second-quarter volumes.

Multi-benefits cover increased 6.2% in Q2 2018 over Q1 2018, while income protection products saw an increase of 4.3% during April to June compared to the first three months of the year. Staggeringly, income protection grew 45.9% and multi-benefit increased 29.2% in Q2 2018 compared to same period last year.

Record-breaking

"After our best ever year for protection new business applications in 2017, the half year figures suggest that 2018 will be another record-breaking year," Dave Miller, IRESS executive general manager (commercial).

"This growing popularity reflects the positive steps taken by providers in the market to make products more innovative and introducing new initiatives that are engaging more people with the benefits of protection. Looking anecdotally at more general trends, awareness is growing all the time around our health and the impact that lifestyle choices can have on it. This increasing health consciousness may also be prompting more people to consider wider measures, such as protection, that can help support with health issues that may arise."