AIG Life joins UnderwriteMe

Critical illness upgrades now live on online cover comparison service

AIG Life has added its critical illness, life and income protection products to UnderwriteMe's online comparison service.

The announcement has come just days after the life insurer released details of its latest critical illness upgrades, which saw simpler definitions, increased pay-outs and new conditions added to the product.

AIG Life is the eighth major UK protection provider to go live on the free service which allows intermediaries to quote, compare, underwrite and sell protection with ‘buy now' prices.

"Making it easier for customers and intermediaries to get financial protection is part of our DNA at AIG Life," said Debbie Bolton, head of underwriting & claims strategy at AIG Life. "Partnering with UnderwriteMe offers financial advisers an alternative and intelligent way to help customers and their families gain financial security."

UnderwriteMe allows intermediaries to use a single question-set for multiple lives, products and insurers, eliminating the need for key data.

"We now have the majority of major insurers live on our comparison service," said Phil Jeynes, head of sales & marketing at UnderwriteMe. "It gives the industry what it has been demanding for as long as I've been a part of it: a genuine, single application process, with no compromise in terms of product or price. We are delighted to welcome AIG Life to the service."