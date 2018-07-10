AXA appoints Claudio Gienal as CEO for UK and Ireland

He replaces Amanda Blanc in the role

Claudio Gienal has been appointed CEO of AXA UK and Ireland - he joins from AXA Group where he was chief strategic development officer.

Gienal, who will replace the current UK and Ireland CEO Amanda Blanc from 1 September, will be responsible for implementing AXA's Ambition 2020 Strategy, as well as leading the executive team and overseeing UK and Ireland business.

"Claudio is a leader who brings focus and collaboration, a strong and straight-forward approach and an understanding of our UK business," said Scott Wheway, chairman, AXA UK. "I am confident he is the right person to take the UK and Ireland business forward, to deliver on our Ambition 2020 strategy, which remains unchanged, and to shape with the executive team our strategic focus up to 2025 and beyond."

Gienal started his career at Accenture in 1998 before moving to McKinsey & Company in 2004. From 2008, he also held various senior roles at Zurich.

"I am delighted to take up the role of CEO of AXA UK and Ireland and I can't wait to get started," said Claudio Gienal, CEO, AXA UK and Ireland. "The UK business has a strong track record on innovation and is working hard to embrace the future of an ever-changing insurance industry.

"The business also has a real focus on diversity and inclusion among its staff and wants to foster greater trust with its customers, two issues which are close to my heart. I am looking forward to working closely with the team and am excited about being part of its ongoing success."