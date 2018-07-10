Bupa appoints Will Shaw as corporate director

He joins from Cigna European Healthcare

Will Shaw has been recruited to take responsibility for Bupa's corporate team to drive growth and retain the healthcare provider's customer base of large UK businesses.

The appointment comes just a few days after Alaana Linney was named as sales director for Bupa Health Clinics.

Shaw, who will report to commercial director Mark Allan, will oversee Bupa's UK insurance commercial leadership team, which includes Robert Bain, head of client management, and Ivan Kennedy, senior partnership development manager.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started at Bupa," said Shaw, director of corporate, Bupa UK. "As one of the largest health insurers in the market, I'm keen to work closely with the wider team and partner with our business customers to support their employees' health and wellbeing."

Shaw, who joins from Cigna European Healthcare where he was European sales effectiveness director, has worked in the health insurance and wellbeing marketing for nearly 20 years.

"I'm delighted to announce that Will is joining our UK insurance commercial team as we continue to build our plans and market presence in order to grow our business," added Mark Allan, commercial director, Bupa UK. "It gives us further momentum following the launch of our Mental Health Advantage earlier this year and will enable us to accelerate our plans throughout the remainder of 2018 and beyond. We look forward to working with him as he leads our corporate business."