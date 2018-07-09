COVER

CIExpert on AIG Life critical illness updates

CIExpert's Alan Lakey
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Changes ensure the insurer "once again features as one of the top critical illness providers," says Alan Lakey

AIG Life has announced a series of improvements to its critical illness proposition, including new 100% conditions, new additional payment conditions and claim wording changes.

New 100% conditions added include intensive care with mechanical intubation, severe mental illness and surgical removal of an eyeball. There are also changes to child cover.

"AIG has responded to the recent frenzied activity within the critical illness sector with a series of improvements designed to reinforce its position at the quality end of the market," said CIExpert's director Alan Lakey, drawing on the fact that the firm was the first to extend its range of child specific conditions.

The firm has - unlike other insurers who have widened the range of additional payment conditions - "largely stayed at the capped level of £25,000 apart from some higher payments for specific conditions," said Lakey.

Notably, AIG Life has increased payments to the lower of £35,000 or 50% of the sum insured for all adult additional payment conditions. "All adult conditions are included within the children's cover together with child-specific conditions at the same £35,000/50% level, providing a level of simplicity that is to be applauded," he added.

Verdict

Lakey believes that AIG Life's latest upgrades have put it back at the top end of the critical illness league table - much like its updates saw the insurer rise to temporary supremacy in December 2015.

"The increase to the lower of £35,000 or 50% of the sum insured is long overdue and increases the value of both child and additional payment conditions," said Lakey. "The approach of applying this consistently across all additional payment conditions and child cover is welcome as are the improvements and simplification of many claim wordings as well as the new conditions included."

New 100% Conditions Added
  • Intensive Care with Mechanical Intubation - was previously a child-only condition
  • Severe Mental Illness - upon meeting four claim requirements
  • Surgical Removal of an Eyeball - due to injury or disease

New Additional Payment Conditions Added - all now pay lower of £35,000 or 50% of the sum assured
  • Neuroendocrine Tumour - if treated by surgery
  • Permanent Pacemaker Insertion - to treat abnormal rhythm of heartbeat
  • Severe Sepsis - if resulting in 3 days in intensive care or a high dependency unit
  • Syringomelia - surgery to treat a syrinx in the spinal cord or brain stem
  • Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour (GIST) - tumours of low malignant potential surgical treated

Claim Wording Changes 100% Conditions

  • Aplastic Anaemia - the requirement for treatment has been removed
  • Benign Spinal Cord Tumour - chemo/radiotherapy now included plus partial tumour removal
  • Coma - 96 hours on life support introduced but permanent neurological deficit not required
  • CJD - now paid if positively diagnosed by a consultant neurologist
  • Deafness - claim requirement reduced from 95 decibels to 70 decibels in better ear
  • Devic's Disease - if causing impairment of motor or sensory function
  • Heart Attack - diagnostic requirements widened to include diagnostic imaging tests
  • Major Organ Transplant - now includes transplant of haematopoietic stem cells
  • Motor Neurone Disease - cover extended to Kennedy's Disease and Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Claim Wording Changes to Additional Payment Conditions - Lower of £35,000 or 50% of sum assured
  • Accidental Hospitalisation - if 28 consecutive days in hospital due to an accident
  • Carotid Artery Stenosis - 70% narrowing of artery is reduced to 50% narrowing
  • Crohn's Disease - if treated by intestinal resection
  • Early Stage Prostate Cancer - now includes treatment by ultrasound & cryotherapy
  • Lobectomy - surgical removal of one or more lobes of the lung

Changes to Child Cover
  • Now pays lower of £35,000 or 50% of the parents cover
  • £10,000 death payment up from £5,000
  • Craniosynostosis - this new condition is paid on diagnosis
  • Edward's Syndrome - this new condition is paid on diagnosis
  • Hydrocephalus - this new condition must be treated by shunt insertion
  • Hypoxia/Anoxia - no longer excludes children aged below 90 days
  • Osteogenesis Imperfecta - this new condition is paid on diagnosis
  • Patau Syndrome - this new condition is paid on diagnosis
  • Pregnancy Complications - a fixed sum of £5,000 payable if suffering one of various conditions

 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  

More news