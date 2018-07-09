CIExpert on AIG Life critical illness updates

Changes ensure the insurer "once again features as one of the top critical illness providers," says Alan Lakey

AIG Life has announced a series of improvements to its critical illness proposition, including new 100% conditions, new additional payment conditions and claim wording changes.

New 100% conditions added include intensive care with mechanical intubation, severe mental illness and surgical removal of an eyeball. There are also changes to child cover.

"AIG has responded to the recent frenzied activity within the critical illness sector with a series of improvements designed to reinforce its position at the quality end of the market," said CIExpert's director Alan Lakey, drawing on the fact that the firm was the first to extend its range of child specific conditions.

The firm has - unlike other insurers who have widened the range of additional payment conditions - "largely stayed at the capped level of £25,000 apart from some higher payments for specific conditions," said Lakey.

Notably, AIG Life has increased payments to the lower of £35,000 or 50% of the sum insured for all adult additional payment conditions. "All adult conditions are included within the children's cover together with child-specific conditions at the same £35,000/50% level, providing a level of simplicity that is to be applauded," he added.

Verdict

Lakey believes that AIG Life's latest upgrades have put it back at the top end of the critical illness league table - much like its updates saw the insurer rise to temporary supremacy in December 2015.

"The increase to the lower of £35,000 or 50% of the sum insured is long overdue and increases the value of both child and additional payment conditions," said Lakey. "The approach of applying this consistently across all additional payment conditions and child cover is welcome as are the improvements and simplification of many claim wordings as well as the new conditions included."