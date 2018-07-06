Alaana Linney appointed sales director for Bupa Health Clinics

She joins from Nuffield Health to oversee sales and client relationships

Bupa has announced that Alaana Linney has been appointed to the newly created role of sales director for Bupa Health Clinics, to manage sales and client relationship strategy for Bupa's network of UK clinics.

Joining from Nuffield Health, as of 16 July, she will oversee consumer, business-to-business and intermediary sales for Bupa Health Clinics.

"I am very excited to be joining one of the biggest brands in healthcare," said Linney. "This is a great business with lots of potential and I look forward to working with our customers and key partners to grow and develop our strategy."

Alaana brings more than 12 years commercial and operational experience - her most recent role for Nuffield Health was director of business development.

Sarah Melia, director for Bupa Health Clinics, added: "I'm delighted Alaana is joining our business. With such a wealth of experience, I look forward to working with her to further shape and drive our strategy, bringing us closer to customers."