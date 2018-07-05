Westfield Health partners with SIV gym for mental health support

Instant access to 'transformational' mental resilience and wellbeing solutions via Healthy Extras scheme

Health and wellbeing provider Westfield Health has formed a partnership with sports charity SIV to provide mental health and wellbeing support alongside a Fitness Unlimited gym membership from July to September.

Anyone taking out a ‘Access All Areas' membership from SIV during this time will receive a range of Westfield Health benefits including free telephone counselling, 24/7 access to a GP over the phone and membership for Big White Wall - an online mental health and wellbeing service offering self-help programmes and online therapy.

‘Access All Areas' offers unlimited access to gym, swimming pool and spa alongside and fitness classes at seven SIV venues - EIS Sheffield, Concord Sports Centre, Ponds Forge, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Sprints Leisure Centre, Westfield Sports Centre and Heely Gym and Pool.

Access to support

"In research we conducted, 30% of people said they felt unsure about who to talk to or where to go to find help or support regarding mental health issues, and nearly 40% of people find it hard to talk or open up about their mental health to anyone," said Westfield Health interim chief executive, Dave Capper.

"Furthermore, research conducted by the NHS shows that people can face an average waiting time of 13 days before being able to see a GP. This partnership will help to tackle these types of problems, so people can pick up the phone to a doctor to help them or their family at any time or to access emotional wellbeing support at the touch of a button," he added.

"The project is part of our ongoing commitment to helping everyone to lead happier, healthier lives, as well as supporting the NHS and wider community."