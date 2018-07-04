L&G launches benefits hub for group income protection

Rehabilitation and health support plus claims information for employers and employees

Legal & General has launched a benefits hub which provides businesses with information about group income protection (GIP) features, including a range of possible health concerns and a claims management process for employers.

The site, available to both employers and employees, aims to offer more efficiency through advice and helpful information to those making a GIP claim from L&G.

The hub also offers a range of forms for employers, such as absence notification forms and member statements, which can be downloaded to streamline claims journey. Managers can also get information about how an employee will be referred for rehabilitation and about how to support individuals while absent or when considering returning work.

Rehabilitation

Employees, meanwhile, can get information about L&G's rehabilitation team as well as links to information on a range of health concerns, such as mental health, physical health and surgery advice.

"At Legal & General, we are dedicated to improving and developing our tools to help make life easy for our customers," said Vanessa Sallows, benefits and governance director, Legal & General.

"It's not just employers who can benefit from our new hub, both managers and employees can have access to the information they need to learn more about rehabilitation support services and any health concerns they might have. We believe our new benefits hub has a vital role to play in making sure our customers understand the claims journey."