RedArc to provide nurse services for Guardian Financial Services

Nurses available at point of claim through insurer's HALO customer services proposition

New entrant Guardian has selected RedArc to provide a dedicated nurse support service to its customers at the point of claim as part of its HALO customer services proposition.

Formed as part of a three-year contract, the partnership will see RedArc offer support to Guardian policyholders and their families free of charge. Services will include practical advice and emotional support for long-term physical or mental illness, disability, trauma or bereavement as well as therapy and counselling when needed.

Support, tailored to the individual needs of policyholders and their families, could also involve aspects such as help returning to work, adapting homes to suit illness needs, sourcing charities and self-help groups to provide local support and early intervention for mental health.

No general exclusions

"In a much-commoditised market, it's interesting to see Guardian enter with a ‘broader definitions and no general exclusions' approach," said Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc. "However, as they have recognised, protection needs to go beyond just a financial pay-out, and offer more comprehensive support for the individual and their family in other areas."

"Guardian's offer is built to get it right for the customer from beginning to end," added Katya MacLean, proposition director at Guardian Financial Services. "That starts with designing policies that will pay out and carries through to personalised support at the point of claim. Peoples' circumstances are unique and that's why we will offer more bespoke support services through HALO. For those that need nurse support, we've partnered with RedArc due to their fantastic track record of helping people through difficult times."

