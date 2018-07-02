COVER & Synaptic Software eBook out now

COVER and Synaptic Software join hands to gaze into the future of protection

In 2018, life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection are ripe for disruption in the digital world.



Innovation around trusts, artificial intelligence and open banking all hold the key to exploit the huge potential these products offer, while evolving smoking habits are conjuring up all sorts of underwriting challenges.

Generation Z, meanwhile, represents the next force to be reckoned with when it comes to establishing new boundaries and marketing protection to the masses. All these themes, and much more, are discussed throughout the course of our latest eBook.

Read the COVER magazine and Synaptic Software ‘Protecting The Future' eBook here.