L&G updates intermediary IP for NHS doctors, nurses and surgeons

Additional flexibility in the event of claim and improved pricing for all occupation classes for income protection

Legal & General has updated its Income Protection Benefit plan (IPB), available through intermediaries, to provide greater flexibility for NHS doctors, nurses and surgeons making a claim.

L&G has also introduced more competitive pricing across all occupation classes - including customers in light and heavy manual labour jobs.

The update aims to address the challenge faced by NHS doctors, nurses and surgeons, who have differing sick pay structure during the first five years of service. L&G customers now have the opportunity to adapt payment stages to allow them access to their monthly benefits when needed.

The new IP offering, available from July, comes following the launch of L&G's rehabilitation support service (at no extra cost with no deferred period) and the introduction of a two-year benefit term.

"We are always listening to intermediaries to find new ways of developing our products and help close the protection gap, whilst providing the highest level of support to our partners," said Craig Brown, director, Legal & General Intermediary. "Intermediaries are invaluable to our business and following feedback for greater pricing and support for NHS workers, we have added these benefits to our current income protection offering."