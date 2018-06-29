Artificial intelligence can diagnose illness better than humans - Babylon

Smartphone technology service claims tests show software can assess medical conditions more effectively than real doctors

Virtual GP provider Babylon has revealed that its new artificially intelligent (AI) smartphone symptom checker can pass the diagnostic part of the GP qualifying exam with scores that not only match those of human doctors, but occasionally perform better.

The AI bot technology, revealed at an event held at the Royal College of General Practitioners on Wednesday night, is designed to help patients check symptoms more efficiently and make more accurate diagnoses at a time when the NHS is under immense strain.

Symptom checker

Babylon, the provider behind the NHS' GP at Hand app and an affiliate partner of Bupa Insurance, claimed that tests indicated its AI chatbot achieved a score of 81% for an exam based on a representative set of questions set by the Royal College of General Practitioners - compared to an average mark of 72% for human doctors (according to data logged between 2012 and 2017).

However, the findings were met with scepticism by some medical professionals. "No app or algorithm will be able to do what a GP does," said the Royal College of General Practitioners. "An app might be able to pass an automated clinical knowledge test - but the answer to the clinical scenario isn't always cut and dried. There are many factors to take into account, a great deal of risk to manage, and the emotional impact a diagnosis might have on a patient to consider."

Evolution

Meanwhile, NHS England chairman Sir Malcolm Grant was more open to the idea. "It is difficult to imagine the historical model of a general practitioner, which is after all the foundation stone of the NHS and medicine, not evolving," he said.

"We are at a tipping point of how we provide care. This is why we are paying very close attention to what you've been doing and what other companies are doing."

Babylon claims it can provide quick access to a doctor because 40% of queries can be dealt with immediately by its AI symptom checker.