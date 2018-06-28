Canada Life selects iPipeline for individual protection
Individual life and life plus critical illness products now available on SolutionBuilder
Canada Life has announced it will be using iPipeline's Digital Platform solution to distribute its individual protection products - individual life and life plus critical illness.
The products will be available from immediate effect via SolutionBuilder - a quote and apply solution which allows advisers to compare both simple and complex protection needs - as well as the Assureweb portal.
The service supports single and multi-benefit products so that advisers can suit the needs of clients.
"We're pleased to welcome Canada Life's individual protection products, which are available to all users on our digital platform," dsif Ian Teague, managing director, iPipeline. "This enables advisers to tailor their offering to meet their clients' specific protection needs. It's another step forward in us helping close the UK protection gap."
"Working with innovative technology partners like iPipeline, we look to support the closure of the UK's protection gap," added Jon Ford, director of individual protection, Canada Life. "Taking a differentiated approach to underwriting, using technology, offering four-in-five customers an instant decision, we keep the intermediary and their customer in control of the application process. Importantly, we are able to meet the expectations of our customers for a more seamless, digital experience to speed up the buying process."
