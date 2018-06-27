MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care

Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution

A joint report from the Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committee has called for the introduction of ‘Social Care Premium', either as an additional element of National Insurance or premium paid to a not-for-profit social insurance fund for social care.

The report by cross-party Committees - ahead of a government green paper expected in the autumn - advised that premium should only be paid by those aged over 40 and extended to those over 65, to ensure fairness between generations.

The money would be held within an ‘independent, dedicated and audited' fund to help gain ‘public trust' and ‘acceptance' for the measure, the report suggested.

Individuals and employers would pay a new contribution into a dedicated fund set aside to help pay for the growing demand for adult social care and implement funding reforms, a system that is ‘under very great and unsustainable strain', said the report.

It also highlighted the ‘urgent' need to plug a funding gap of £2.5bn in the next financial year, before introducing wider reforms at both local and national level to raise extra long-term revenue that would allow for personal social care free at the point of need (washing, dressing and eating) with accommodation needs means-tested.

The report recognised that reform is unlikely to be affordable immediately, but the Committees recommended that free personal care should be extended to those with 'critical' needs.

Warmly welcomed

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon embraced the report. "As life expectancies continue to rise, finding a solution to the long term funding of adult social care is one of our country's greatest challenges," he said. "There's growing acceptance we need a clear and fair deal setting out what the State will pay and what individuals will be expected to pay, based on their financial position. This needs to be stable and free of political tinkering, so these cross-party recommendations are welcome as the government prepares to reveal its proposals in the autumn."

He also called for the deal to be "fair" to gain wider acceptance from the voting population, but acknowledged there is a "growing interest" in raising tax on wealth as well as income to provide funding.

"While individuals increasingly accept they will need to pay a share, it's absolutely vital we avoid the ‘lottery of incurring catastrophic care costs' the report flags by setting an overall cap on how much any individual will be expected to pay personally for their care," he added. "This is also needed to allow people to fund in advance while protecting inheritance aspirations."

Transparency

As well as "warmly" welcoming the report, Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert for Old Mutual Wealth (Quilter), pointed out that "transparency is key" when it comes to social care premium and who receives what.

"The solutions also need to be a cross-party consensus as the report rightly highlights," she said. "A tug of war over social care policy will not win the favour of the public or instill the level of confidence in the policy needed for proper long-term planning."

In relation intergenerational fairness, she said the report's suggestion that an extra amount of inheritance tax (IHT) would need not be levied on estates above ‘a certain threshold' could in effect "serve to increase intergenerational inequality by stemming the flow of money down through generations".

"IHT is tax on assets that have already been taxed and is therefore unpopular," she said. "Any move to increase it is loaded with risk for politicians as rising house prices over a number of years could see ordinary people easily caught within a social care tax threshold in what will be viewed as a tax on property wealth.

She also drew attention to the chancellor's call for a comprehensive review of inheritance tax by the Office of Tax Simplification. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to remove complexity and help the Conservatives fulfil their manifesto pledge to restore the contract between the generations," she said. "There is a risk that social care reform collides with this aim."

Read more about the report here.