COVER Customer Care Awards 2018 - Official Winners' eBook out now
The official eBook for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards is available now to download
The eBook features all the winners from this year's ceremony, which took place on 18 March, as well as comments from the judging panel about those who picked up awards.
As well as that, it also has an exclusive interview with Johnny Timpson, Scottish Widows' financial protection market and industry affairs manager, who took home the prestigious Protection Leader Award at this year's ceremony.
Click here to read the eBook now.
More news
Emergency Risk: Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis is an ever-growing problem in the UK - the acute version at least - with strong links to alcohol for those in their mid-life, underwriter Fergus Bescoby explores
MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care
Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution
Adam Winslow named CEO International for AIG Life & Retirement
Alongside leading AIG Life, he will assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare and support international development