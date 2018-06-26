National Friendly pays out 99% of all medical claims in 2017

Total £7.5m claims for a variety of medical procedures

National Friendly paid out 99% of medical claims between December 2017 and February 2018 for a variety of medical procedures, a total of over £7.5m, the mutual insurer has announced.

"We are proud to announce that the Society has paid out 99% of medical claims," said Duncan Reeves, customer services manager at National Friendly. "As a mutual organisation, we don't have shareholders to satisfy or dividends to pay, so this focus on supporting our members who are also our owners is a key part of our culture."

Reeves continues, "We invest heavily in all aspects of our customer facing business too and this is reflected in our customer service research. In a recent survey, our Bristol based claims management team was rated 9.6 out of 10 in the last 12 months.

According to Reeves, the mutual's customer services team answered 89% of calls within 20 seconds out of 14,956 calls last year and responded to 91% of written enquiries within five working days from a total of 13,903 cases completed.

National Friendly was founded 150 years ago to provide sickness benefits to working men, women and their children.