VitalityLife rolls out nurse tele-claims service

Serious illness or income protection policyholders can claim via specialist nurses rather than completing forms following pilot

VitalityLife has announced it is rolling out a "faster" tele-claims service for provides policyholders who need to claim under their serious illness or income protection policy, following a pilot during H2 of last year.

The service, which is outsourced through claim specialist MorganAsh, removes the need for paperwork, replacing standard forms with qualified nurses that have claims management training.

"We're very pleased to be able to roll this new service out to all claimant," Deepak Jobanputra, deputy CEO at VitalityLife. "Not only are we seeing claims being paid faster but the service is much more popular with our customers because it removes the typical complexities associated with claiming on insurance, including the paperwork. During the pilot we found that we can improve the customer experience while also reducing costs, often including the need for further medical evidence."

The new tele-claims service follows a string of other changes at VitalityLife during the past 12 months, including immediate decisions online as well as shifts in underwriting stances for body mass index (BMI), family history (CV and diabetes) and rheumatoid arthritis by reducing loadings and the number of outcomes triggering further medical evidence.

"All providers should at least have a telephone-based claims process and VitalityLife should be congratulated for taking this one step further with the use of trained nurses," said Tom Conner, director at Drewberry. "It's essential the claims process helps rather than hinders our customers in what is likely to be one of the most difficult times in their lives. The claim is where we are judged as an industry."